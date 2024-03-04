Winter Weather Chaos Strikes Again on Washington SR-18

Washington SR-18 was closed in both directions after another winter storm caused some unexpected travel issues.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Winter Conditions & Slick Roads Close Washington SR-18

Travelers were caught off-guard trying to use Washington SR-18 Monday morning after a winter storm blew threw the area on Sunday. The highway was closed because of slick roads and multiple spinouts blocking the road however, drivers were not notified by GPS. That caused major backups and traffic issues Monday morning as drivers were caught unprepared for the closure. The entire Tiger Mountain Summit was closed in both directions while traffic was diverted back down to find another way around.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Washington SR-18 Closed from I-90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road

The entire stretch of SR-18 was closed to traffic from I-90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road. Traffic that missed the closure message had to be diverted back down SR-18 for hours while crews struggled with clearing spinouts at the summit. SR-18 is back fully open with no restrictions at this time but WSDOT warns "Drivers should be prepared for changing weather and road conditions. Should adverse weather or other incidents occur that will impact your travel, updates will be provided as information is available." Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson posted pictures from some of the spinouts at the top of Tiger Mountain Summit on the District 2 WSP X account. See the gallery below.

Washington SR-18 Snow Closure Chaos 3/4/24