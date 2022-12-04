Winter Weather Causing Wrecks in the Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution today, as snow blankets much of the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. The State Patrol is reporting several collisions on I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla, Oregon. According to a Twitter post from the law enforcement agency, the causing factor in the majority of these collisions is exceeding a safe speed for conditions. State Patrol is asking you to please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this winter weather.
