Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cast Coming To Toyota Center

The Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA will host the cast members of the hilarious improv show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", on Saturday, June 29.

The show is part of the group's new tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?. The show is described as:

90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. . . Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

Show cast featured in this tour are Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Seattle native Ryan Stiles. The show will feature some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show and some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome.

Tickets go on sale on March 1, 2024, at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

