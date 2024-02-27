Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cast Coming To Toyota Center

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cast Coming To Toyota Center

Whose Live Anyway?

The Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA will host the cast members of the hilarious improv show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", on Saturday, June 29.

The show is part of the group's new tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?. The show is described as:

90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. . . Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

Show cast featured in this tour are Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Seattle native Ryan Stiles. The show will feature some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show and some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome.

Whose Live Anyway?
loading...

Tickets go on sale on March 1, 2024, at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

Get our free mobile app

A Bunch of Amazing Celebrities You Know & Love are From Washington

Washington's A-listers, Oscar winners, Grammy winners, and faces of big franchises in one comprehensive list.

These are celebrities that have been born in, moved to, or lived in Washington.

Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

12 Celebrities You Could Bump Into In The Tri-Cities

12 Celebs You Could Bump Into In The Tri-Cities

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

A-Z: Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Washington

Who knew Washington state was home to so many celebrities? So many, in fact, that it was really hard to pick who made the list. There were so many athletes and musicians to choose from that we started to look in other directions. We did have one rule, however. There are no serial killers or career criminals on this list. I would like to thank Jeff Deminski from New Jersey for this wonderful idea.

Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

 

Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA