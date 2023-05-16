Wenatchee Valley Museum Offers Native Heritage Bus Tour

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting a Native Heritage Bus Tour this weekend as part of a series.

The 10-hour tour Saturday will highlight the work of the late Smoker Marchand.

Allie Jordan with the Museum says his steelwork sculptures are located in public spaces on landscapes from Wenatchee to Omak and surrounding areas.

"We're specifically highlighting his art throughout the valley in this particular bus tour," said Jordan.

Marchand passed away in January at age 71. He was a self-taught artist specializing in steelwork sculptures that often feature figures and silhouettes of symbolic native animals like coyotes, salmon, and eagles.

Smoker also worked in other art mediums such as painting and drawing, having illustrated a children’s book.

The tour is the second of three bus tours that are all led by tour guide Randy Lewis, who is a respected elder of the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Jordan says another tour will showcase a major business venture involving Native Americans.

"There's a casino tour with an original casino and museum to see the Native American history pared with life today," Jordan said.

The casino tour takes place October 7. Each tour includes a visit to a regional museum.

Tour-goers will meet at the Wenatchee Valley Museum to board the tour bus that departs at 8:00 AM and will return at 6:00 PM, depending on the tour.

The member cost for each tour is $65 for Wenatchee Valley Museum members, and $100 for non-members. More here.

Tour guide Lewis traces his roots to the Wenatchi band on the Colville Confederated Tribes. He’s worked on behalf of Native America interests in a number of states.