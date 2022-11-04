WDFW Seeking Comment on Land Purchases

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW)is seeking public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions to help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the outdoors.

The proposal includes about 12,500 acres in total with purchases targeted in Asotin, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Mason, Okanogan, Snohomish, and Yakima counties.

The review process considers species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives, and outdoor recreation.

The WDFW Commission will receive a briefing on the proposed land acquisitions during its Dec. 8-10 hybrid and in-person meeting in Clarkston. More information is available on the Commission webpage.

More information about the proposed land acquisitions is available on WDFW’s land acquisitions webpage. WDFW is accepting comments on the proposed acquisitions via email to lands@dfw.wa.gov through Nov. 21.

Members of the public who have limited or no internet connection may also mail written comments to:

Wildlife Program

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PO Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504

Following public review and final approval by the WDFW Director, the Department will begin pursuing grant funding to move forward with the proposed acquisitions.

WDFW manages more than one million acres of land and hundreds of water access areas throughout the state.

