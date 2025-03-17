WATCH: WA House passes bill to help farmers avoid paying CCA fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – The Washington State House of Representatives passed a bill this week that attempts to fulfill a promise made years ago to the agricultural community under the Climate Commitment Act.

Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1912, sponsored by Rep. Tom Dent, D-Moses Lake, aims to streamline the fuel exemption process for agricultural purposes under the CCA by reducing the complexity and financial burden faced by farmers and ranchers.

“The promise was made but the promise wasn’t kept, and in part that’s because it’s so complicated,” Dent told The Center Square on Thursday. “I don’t think there was any real passion on the part of the former governor [Jay Inslee] to honor that.”

According to Pam Lewison, director of the Center for Agriculture at the Washington Policy Center think tank, food producers and other agricultural groups were promised an exemption from the fuel tax under the CCA.

“The law directed the Washington State Department of Ecology to create a pathway for that exemption to occur,” Lewison wrote in a blog last year. “However, Ecology never followed through on that directive, leaving farmers and others, stuck paying the tax.”

Bills in previous sessions addressing the problem never really went anywhere, but this year was different, according to Dent, because of new Gov. Bob Ferguson. Dent explained he has a relationship with Ferguson.

“I was on the governor’s transition team, and he asked me personally to be on that,” Dent said, noting he told Ferguson he would only agree to join if he was assured his voice would be considered, and he wouldn’t just be “the token Republican” on the transition team.

Dent said Ferguson assured him he wanted to listen to his input, especially on agricultural issues.

The lawmaker explained there is already an exemption for Washington agricultural producers who use red dyed diesel for farm equipment. They don’t pay the CCA surcharge, but the exemption has not extended equally to other fuel required to run the farm.

Red dyed diesel is fuel with red dye added to indicate there are no federal or state fuel taxes paid.

“Not every tractor in the world runs on red diesel; some still use gasoline, and they weren’t included,” Dent explained. “You have people that irrigate and work on things. This is all part of your agriculture and the equipment they use, and that is what wasn’t covered.”

The bill, which passed the House Wednesday on a 93-4 vote, makes several key changes to improve access to the exemption.

According to a news release from Dent’s office, “It encourages fuel retailers to sell exempt fuel at the point of sale, allowing farmers to buy it without the surcharge. It also requires the Department of Ecology to map exempt fuel locations across the state using voluntary information from fuel sellers, ensuring farmers know where to purchase qualifying fuel.”

Washington's 32,000 farmers deserve the relief, Dent observed.

Dent did not have unanimous support for his bill. Four members of his own party were “no” votes, including Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen.

Walsh, who also serves as chair of the Washington State Republican Party, told The Center Square he offered a striker amendment that is broader in its exemptions than Dent’s bill.

A striker amendment is an amendment that removes everything after the title of a bill and inserts a completely new bill, effectively rewriting the legislation

Walsh said the striker amendment was mostly crafted by the Washington Farm Bureau, which put out a social media post Friday afternoon urging people to call lawmakers and voice support for the striker amendment.

“The underlying bill allows [the state Department of] Ecology to rely heavily on oil retailers to implement the exemptions,” he said. “I think Ecology ought to be responsible for implementing the exemptions. Dent’s bill is good. I just think the striker is better and stronger.”

Walsh said his modifications would allow ag producers to get fuel exemptions for propane and kerosene, as well as other fuel sources.

The bill now goes to the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee.