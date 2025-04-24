WATCH: Permit-to-purchase gun bill headed to Gov. Ferguson’s desk

(The Center Square) – A bill requiring Washingtonians to get a new state permit before purchasing a firearm is on its way to Gov. Bob Ferguson's desk. He is expected to sign the controversial bill into law.

Majority-party Democrats in the House of Representatives agreed with minor changes the Senate made in pushing Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1163 through on a 57-39 vote on Tuesday.

The bill mandates a five-year permit from the Washington State Patrol to purchase firearms, requiring applicants to undergo fingerprinting and background checks and complete certified firearms safety training. It also strengthens concealed pistol license requirements and introduces more rigorous record keeping and reporting requirements for firearms dealers.

Supporters contend the legislation is about safety.

“This bill will save lives,” Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, said during floor debate. “Gun violence is now the No. 1 cause of death in children and teens in this country, and that is simply unacceptable, I know, to you and me. And it doesn’t have to be this way. Permit-to-purchase systems save lives; they work. They make sure that guns don’t get into the hands of the wrong people.”

Opponents counter that criminals will ignore the permit requirement, reasoning that the bill does little in terms of public safety by making law-abiding gun owners deal with more red tape in exercising their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, called the bill “unconstitutional” and noted that “we have been fiddling with your constitutional right to keep and bear firearms for the defense of yourself for decades, and the violent crime rates have gone up in Washington state.”

According to the bill’s fiscal note, the Washington State Patrol expects the new program to cost almost $20 million in the 2027-29 budget cycle, which would be more than offset by fees for fingerprinting and background checks. Per the fiscal note, the system could bring in more than $31 million in the 2027-29 budget.

Assuming Ferguson signs the bill into law, it would take effect on May 1, 2027.

If the bill becomes law, it would likely be challenged in court by gun rights advocates and organizations on the grounds that it violates the federal and state constitutions.