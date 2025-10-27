My Only Enemy is Time - Charlie Chaplin

It feels that way twice a year when we have to remember to change our clocks. In the spring we lose an hour going in to Daylight Saving Time and in the fall we get it back going to Daylight Standard Time. This weekend the twice a year flip flop takes place again as we say goodbye to Saving Time.

Didn't Washington State Pass A Law About This?

Yes, laws AND initiatives believe it or not. The idea of "saving" time was first introduced in 1918 as an idea to save fuel. In Washington State, we began our flip flop on switching the clocks after WW II when Seattle adopted Daylight Saving Time.

An initiative in 1951 that was approved by voters banned saving time, only to be reversed by another initiative in 1960. When Congress stepped in to make saving time national in 1966, it ended States ability to pass anything related to saving time, but not standard time.

The State Legislature passed a law in 2019 to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It was a gesture more than anything since only Congress can make that happen. In 2024 a bill was put forward to observe Standard Time year round, which the State can do.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and the majority of U.S. Territories observe Standard Time year round. We haven't gotten there yet in Washington State so this Sunday you need to remember to turn your clocks back so you aren't an hour late for work on Monday.

It's a few months of the roads looking like the photo above on your ride to work and then your ride home.

This Is What Would Happen If We Stayed On Standard Time Year Round

Nothing would really change as far as fall and winter is concerned. In the spring and summer we would see earlier sunrises (like around 4:30 am) and earlier sunsets (no more sunlight at 9pm). President Donald Trump urged Congress earlier this year to make Saving Time year round, but they haven't seemed inclined to do anything.