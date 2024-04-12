Washington State will be experiencing extreme weather going into this weekend that could make you feel like you are trapped in the land of Oz.

Extreme Weather Expected Across Washington Friday & Next Week

If you are heading outdoors Friday evening, the National Weather Service says extreme weather is expected for eastern Washington, eastern Oregon, and north Idaho. Areas could experience strong thunderstorms on Friday into Saturday morning with a clearing on Sunday. The areas of Lewis-Clark Valley, Camas Prairie, and the Blue Mountains can expect more severe storms. This first wave of storms on Friday evening could also bring hail and 35-mile-per-hour wind gusts. On Sunday the winds will shift bringing windy and dry conditions and something completely different to worry about.

Monday Brings High Wind and Fire Danger to Washington State

The front hitting Monday with winds from the west will bring 25 to 45 mile-per-hour gusts for the Columbia Basin and Palouse regions. 30 mile-per-hour gusts are expected for the rest of eastern Washington. The National Weather Service warns to watch out for patchy blowing dust and light objects flying in the high winds. Monday could also bring some smaller snow amounts to areas of the Cascade Mountains on Monday making travel difficult through those areas. The National Weather Service wants people to be aware of loose or unsecured objects that can blow away, avoid dangerous boating conditions with high winds and strong waves, also expect low visibility from blowing dust, especially in rural areas. For more details visit Weather.gov.