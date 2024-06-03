The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is particularly hazardous on the roads. To combat this, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is launching a safety campaign titled "Surviving Summer: 90 Dangerous Days." According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, more than 1,206 lives were lost due to fatal crashes each summer since 2018, with law enforcement responding to an average of more than 65 fatalities per month in June, July, and August.

Pedestrians and Motorcyclists

Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, are also at risk, with half of all motorcycle fatalities occurring during this period, and July sees the highest number of cyclist deaths.

Primary Contributing Factors

The primary contributing factors to these fatalities are excessive speed, impairment, and distraction. In 2023, Washington State Patrol investigated 301 fatal collisions, 30% of which occurred during the summer months, with impaired driving and lack of seatbelt use being significant factors. Most of these collisions happened on weekdays, between noon and 7 p.m., with Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays seeing the highest number of incidents.

WSP

WSP encourages drivers to adhere to speed limits, stay alert to others on the road, drive sober, and always wear seatbelts.