Washington State Holds $2.2 Billion in Unclaimed Property

Unclaimed property refers to money or assets, such as security deposits, uncashed paychecks, or dormant bank account balances, that businesses turn over to the state after losing contact with their customers for an extended period.

Recent Record in Unclaimed Property

From July 2023 to June 2024, Washington’s unclaimed property program set a record, receiving $365 million in unclaimed property, which amounts to about 12.4 million pieces of property. Approximately 42%, or $154 million, of this total was successfully returned to its rightful owners, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year.

Money Match Program Simplifies Claims

Launched in 2022, the Money Match Program utilizes data from LexisNexis to automatically match unclaimed property with its owners, making the claiming process easier for residents.

What’s Excluded?

It's important to note that the unclaimed property program primarily deals with cash. It does not encompass physical property, such as real estate or vehicles.

How to Claim Unclaimed Property

Residents can check for unclaimed money by visiting the Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property page and entering their information. If any property is identified, claimants will need to complete a claim form and provide identification

.

Washington state encourages its residents to check for any unclaimed property they may be entitled to, highlighting the substantial amount still waiting to be claimed.