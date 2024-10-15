‘Belltown Hellcat’ Has $50,000 Warrant In WA

Miles Hudson the Belltown Hellcat driver failed to appear for a status hearing at Renton Municipal Court on October 14. The hearing was to review his compliance in a domestic violence (DV) case involving his mother. In response, the judge issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Hudson’s absence.

Background on the DV Case

Hudson’s domestic violence charges stem from an incident in April 2022, when he was arrested for 4th-degree assault after knocking his mother out of a chair for not making coffee. Hudson pleaded guilty and was ordered to avoid new law violations for five years.

Recent Violations

In addition to his DV case, Hudson has faced other legal issues, including being jailed for violating home monitoring conditions. He violated the terms of his release 21 times by leaving his apartment without permission while facing charges of reckless driving and stalking his ex-partner.

Community Reactions

Residents in Hudson’s Seattle apartment building described him as disruptive. Carl Delaire, a tenant, mentioned frequent loud noises, while Ryan Dirajlal expressed concerns over Hudson's repeated legal troubles, citing a disregard for the community.

Current Status

Despite being listed as in custody on Monday afternoon, reports indicate that Hudson posted bail on Saturday and was released. However, there was some confusion over his custody status due to the holiday.

Other Legal Troubles

Hudson is also facing a reckless driving charge, which could go to trial in December, and a stalking charge related to a former girlfriend. Additionally, he has been fined $83,000 for noise violations related to his modified Dodge Charger Hellcat.

Get our free mobile app

Hudson’s legal problems are intensifying with the latest $50,000 arrest warrant for missing his DV case hearing. These developments add to his mounting charges and previous legal violations.