Washington State is a destination location for those who love to camp. The State Parks Department operates over 140 spots where more than 40.4 million visitors spent time last year. The majority of the parks are open year round, and they averaged over 1.8 million visitors across the winter months. If you've spent time in the great outdoors you know that not all campers are created equal.

To be fair, everyone at some point is a first-timer when it comes to camping. No matter how often you go, the same dangers in the wild await experienced and novice nature overs. The list below covers some of the most dangerous things you could face in the wild whether they seem obvious or not.

Black Bears

Much of the focus on bears in Washington State has been on the reintroduction of Grizzlies to the Cascade Mountains. If you overlook the most prevalent species in the State you do so at your own risk. Black bears, though common, don't seek out people to attack (less than two dozen on record). That doesn't mean you can't entice them.

The number one thing that will attract them is food and trash. Keep your food properly stored and don't leave trash around your campsite as bears can smell something over a mile away. Other helpful tips involve avoiding any items that have strong scents, making noise while you hike so you don't surprise a bear, and watching the video below.

Cougars and Wolves

Cougar attacks are also rare, but in the last two years a pair of attacks received plenty of attention. The first was last year when a cougar attacked a group of cyclists on Tokul Creek Trail, injuring one. The other happened last month when a cougar went after a four-year old child in Olympic National Park. The last fatality was in 2018 when one of two mountain bikers attacked was killed. One way to avoid an encounter with a Cougar is to not hike at night, another is properly storing food and food waste.

Wolves tend to avoid people unless people do things to attract them. As with all wild animals, food storage is paramount. Another tip that you may not be aware of involves man's best friend. Wolves are canines and canines can be very territorial. If you bring your dog camping and aren't careful, a wolf may see your dog as a threat and attack.

Insects

There are plenty of insects in the wild but the big two are mosquitos and ticks. That's because they can spread disease with their bites. Mosquitos are known for transmitting West Nile Virus as well as two different types of encephalitis which impacts the nervous system. Ticks are known for spreading Lyme disease along with over half a dozen other diseases.

The best ways to protect yourself against the pair of parasites is to bring and use plenty of bug spray and wear a head covering when hiking in wooded areas. Also make sure you check everyone in your group after a hike or activity to make sure ticks didn't happen to land somewhere else.

Poisonous Plants

Poison Ivy and Poison Oak are two you could easily encounter, especially if you don't know what you're looking for. If the oil from either plant gets on your skin you'll know it as you'll itch, develop a rash, and in some cases blisters. While easily treatable, it's a pain until you get back to civilization. One easy rule to follow to help you steer clear of the plants: Leaves of three, let it be.