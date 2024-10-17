Washington Has Seismic Changes Ahead

In 2014, there were only 240 seismometers throughout Washington and Oregon, mostly concentrated in metro areas. By 2024, the network has grown to more than 700 seismometers, strategically hidden in places like schools, fire stations, and remote locations near volcanoes.

Volcanoes Under Close Watch

Recent upgrades have been made at Mount Baker, and Glacier Peak—previously monitored by just one outdated seismometer—is currently receiving much-needed attention. These enhancements are critical, as more monitoring stations will allow faster detection of seismic waves, especially in areas where volcanic activity could lead to hazardous conditions.

Underwater Monitoring on the Horizon

By 2026, underwater seismometers will be installed off the coast of Oregon, allowing scientists to track ocean floor activity that could trigger tsunamis or provide insight into the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a major fault line known for generating large earthquakes.

Algorithm Questions Cascadia Earthquake Timeline

In a separate but related development, scientists have created a new algorithm to analyze seafloor sediment layers (turbidites) in order to better understand the timeline of past earthquakes along the Cascadia Subduction Zone. This massive fault, which runs from Northern California to British Columbia, is believed to produce a major earthquake approximately every 500 years. The last known event occurred in 1700, creating a tsunami that traveled across the Pacific and reached Japan.

However, new data suggests that previous estimates, based on visual comparisons of sediment layers, may have been flawed. The algorithm shows the timing between quakes could be more irregular than initially thought, prompting renewed urgency to strengthen infrastructure and building codes.

What’s Next for PNW Earthquake Preparedness?

As scientists continue to refine this earthquake timeline and expand seismic monitoring networks, they hope to better predict future quakes and enhance long-term research. The addition of underwater seismometers and more accurate tools could offer new insights that improve both safety and infrastructure in the PNW, an area known for its vulnerability to seismic activity.