(The Center Square) – Recent public comments from various industry and local government organizations to the Department of Ecology on a new program intended to help reduce the costs of switching to electric vehicles reiterated prior concerns, including logistical challenges, with EV mandates.

Washington state has adopted several California regulatory policies such as the Advanced Clean Cars and Advanced Clean Trucks. The goal is to have 100% light-duty EV sales by 2035, when it will be illegal to register a new gasoline-powered vehicle with the Department of Licensing. ACT requires that EV trucks make up an increasingly higher percentage of sales until they reach 75% by 2035.

However, in a public comment to the Department of Ecology, Washington Oil Marketers Association Executive Director Lea McCullough wrote that “we believe the ACT regulation, as currently constructed presents significant legal, economic, and operational problems that must be addressed before any further enforcement or implementation proceeds.”

McCullough cited numerous issues previously raised by others such as the Washington Trucking Associations, including the higher price tag for an EV truck compared to a diesel truck.

“Washington state should prioritize improving the efficiency and emissions profile of existing fuel infrastructure by encouraging the adoption of advanced, low-emission fossil fuel technologies – such as renewable diesel, cleaner-burning gasoline blends and investment in pipeline safety and modern fleet upgrades – rather than mandating ZEVs or imposing energy choice on consumers,” she wrote.

In addition to higher prices compared to regular vehicles, EVs also have a shorter distance before they have to recharge. The WTA said in its public comment that charging can take as long as 90 minutes to achieve a 200-mile range battery charge, whereas diesel trucks can fuel up in half an hour and go 1,500 miles or more before having to refuel.

“A severe lack of public charging infrastructure for heavy trucks, coupled with challenges in installing private charging at leased properties, insufficient truck parking, and potential strain on local communities,” the WTA public comment stated.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Association of Washington Business Government Affairs Director Ken Short in a public comment.

“Numerous studies have shown that with the need to charge an EV truck during the course of the day, they simply do not match the efficiency of conventional trucks which often will have no need to stop even once during a shift," he said. “Washington does not currently have the infrastructure needed to comply with the model that ACT envisions. We hope there will be consideration to proposals from industry partners that can assist in meeting a transition to lower emissions without significant disruptions to WA’s business community.”

Travis Nelson with the WA PUD Association wrote in a public comment that these logistical limitations makes them impractical for utility providers to adequately respond in the aftermath of storms, such as one recently that resulted in 200,000 customers losing power and caused local flooding due to blocked drain systems.

Nelson warned that “the current ZEV (zero emission vehicle) capabilities are not adequate to support these operations that often require hundreds of miles of travel to reach neighboring communities in need of regional assistance outside the local area in need. Please exempt Utility Service Vehicles from the zero emission vehicle requirements.”

Carly Michiels with the Washington Public Ports Association emphasized in a public comment to the Department of Ecology the importance of adequate infrastructure and energy supply, “while maintaining efficient freight movement and trade competitiveness.”

“We already know that we will be facing a significant regional energy resource gap starting in 2026,” Michiels wrote. “Addressing this needs to be top priority.”