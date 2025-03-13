When Asked, Washington Said THIS Is The Law They Want Made

We all know laws are created by our elected representatives in Olympia and in Washington D.C. That doesn't stop many of us from thinking about things we think should be a law, or would like to see become a law.

Recently, the law firm of Weiss & Paarz conducted a survey to see what people around the Country would make a law if they had the power. Many of the answers fell into the category of making something illegal. You could make the case (no pun intended) that what Washingtonians settled on falls on the side of making something illegal, it strikes me more as affecting a positive instead of a negative.

Before I get into what Washington (and the West Coast fro that matter) wants to make law, here a couple of ideas from around the rest of the U.S.

The President of the United States Should Be Younger Than 70

This was the law that a lot Americans would make. It's probably front and center in people's minds because in our last three Presidential elections, only one candidate (Kamala Harris) has been under 70 years old. Throw in the questions that were being asked late in President Biden's term about his capabilities, and you can see why eight areas (parts of no less than 13 states) would make this one.

These Two Are...Odd

The next two I'm lumping them together because only half of one state felt each of these were a priority. They are things that get under people's skin, and are certainly considered rude/bad manners, but I'm not sure if they rise to the level of making a law.

Half of the state of Arizona would like to make cutting in front of someone in line against the law. Anyone that's had that happen to them knows how angry it can make you. The other odd one comes from half of the state of Arkansas. They would like to make playing music or videos out loud in public against the law.

Washingtonians, Along With Most of Americans, Want This As A Law

Well over half of the nation want to see a change to something we do mainly from Monday through Friday. The five day/forty hour work week, believe it or not, is currently the law. It was established in 1938 through the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act. That also established the federal minimum wage, addressed child labor, and created overtime for working more than 40 hours in a week.

As time as gone on, many companies and industries have allowed for a four day work week while still working 40 hours a week. During the pandemic, many people had the opportunity to work in a flexible structure and they liked it. it turns out Washington residents (along with Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, and many others) like it enough to enshrine it into federal law. With the momentum the idea seems to have, it could happen sooner than later.

To see the full results of the survey conducted by Weiss & Paarz, click here.