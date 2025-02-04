Walsh reelected chair of Washington State Republican Party

(The Center Square) – Jim Walsh has been overwhelmingly reelected chair of the Washington State Republican Party.

“I am confident that with another term under my belt as your chairman, and with your support in deploying good campaign tools, we will continue to take back our schools, end the indoctrination of our children, and fix what’s broken in Washington over the next few election cycles,” Walsh told members at the State Committee Reorganization this past weekend after his reelection on Friday, according to a party news release.

Walsh also serves as a state representative from Aberdeen.

One of the major highlights of Walsh’s first term, according to the news release, was the successful use of a ballot-harvesting program last year in the 14th Legislative District, which had been gerrymandered by a Seattle judge. The district in central Washington includes all of Klickitat and Skamania counties, most of western Yakima County and a slice of eastern Clark County.

The state-level party worked with the Yakima County Republicans to win all three legislative races in the newly redrawn district.

The outspoken Walsh was not shy about his plans for the future.

“We are heading into an election cycle where rapid implementation and development of these campaign tools will help us take back school board seats and unseat the radical, DEI-loving, ideologues who are manipulating children in our public schools,” he said. “We also have a few special legislative elections this fall that will prepare us for the 2026 congressional and legislative elections.”

It wasn’t all fiery rhetoric, however, as he tempered his comments with a pragmatic observation about the need to make inroads into the Legislature, where Democrats enjoy substantial majorities in both chambers.

“The key to taking back our state lies in the Legislature,” Walsh noted. “We must focus on the races which we can win and concentrate our resources.”