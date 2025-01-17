Meet Walker...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

We're very excited to introduce you to our Pet of the Week...Walker! At 9 years and 4 months old, Walker is currently the oldest resident at Tri-Cities Animal Services, but don’t let his age fool you—he’s got plenty of energy and love to share! This 90-pound Pitbull is as sweet as he is big, and he’s ready to find his forever home.

Walker’s story is one of resilience. On September 14 of last year, a call came in about a large dog in the middle of the road, seemingly abandoned. It was also thought he was being physically harmed. When the Animal Control Officer arrived, Walker was incredibly trusting, hopped into the officer’s vehicle and was headed toward safety. Despite his difficult past, Walker is friendly, affectionate, and ready for a new chapter.

Walker is a very smart dog! He knows a variety of commands, including sit, stay, shake, lay down, and even speak! Despite being at the shelter for over 4 months, Walker hasn’t had a meet-and-greet yet. Based on their interactions with him at the shelter, the staff believes he would do well with other dogs, especially if they’re introduced properly. His history with cats is unknown. He’s calm and well-mannered when out on a leash, even when other dogs are around.

Walker LOVES long walks, especially along the Columbia River trail loop near the shelter. Car rides are another one of his favorite things! He’s a staff and volunteer favorite, and they're sure he’ll make an incredible companion for the right family. He’d thrive in an active home where he can get plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. He’s got a lot of life left in him and is patiently waiting for someone to give him the love and attention he deserves.

Adoption fees for all animals in the shelter is only $50! That includes being spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchipped. All you need to bring is a valid ID, and you can meet Walker and the other shelter animals waiting for their furever homes. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointment needed!

Adopting a pet like Walker is not just about providing a home—it’s about giving a second chance to a dog who’s been through a lot. Every adoption helps reduce overcrowding and provides a loving animal with the opportunity to thrive.

Before I forget, you may have notice in the title that the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has a new name. They are now Tri-Cities Animal Services to coincide with the grand opening of the new animal shelter on Tuesday, February 4th from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Stop by and check it out at 1311 S. 18th Ave. in Pasco.