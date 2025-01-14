Tri-Cities Animal Shelter’s New Name and Grand Opening Announced

It's been a long time coming but the Tri-Cities Washington animal shelter is set to re-open with a brand new facility!



It's a 10,000-square-foot facility that was sorely needed in the Tri-Cities and with joint efforts from Richland-Kennewick-Pasco city councils, Pasco was able to finally finish the 6 million-dollar facility.

The exciting news is that they will officially open in February 2025.

In a Facebook posting from the TCAS animal shelter, the announcement of the grand opening includes a new name as well:

We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our new Animal Services Facility and officially introduce TCAS’ new name as Tri-Cities Animal Services. This name better reflects our full mission and highlights the critical role TCAS plays as an animal control authority in the Tri-Cities, with a focus on public safety, transparency, and community education, along with a steadfast commitment to animal welfare. You are invited to attend the grand opening of the Tri-Cities Animal Services’ new facility at 1311 S. 18th Ave. on February 4, 2025 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM. You will have the opportunity to see inside the new building, including expanded adoption spaces and an upgraded intake area.

Exciting news for the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter as they expand with a newer facility that'll benefit the adoption process that'll help the lost dogs and cats of the Columbia Basin.

