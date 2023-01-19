Spectacular Washington State Waterfalls

Every so often, you see an amazing waterfall.

The kind you have to pull over, check out and take pics.

Below are some great examples. Road trip worthy places to plan, hike and make some great memories!

Dry Falls

- Coulee City

The Missoula Floods carved our geography, some 12,000 years ago. It was at that time that this was probably the World’s largest waterfall. One of my favorite YouTuber’s, Nick Zentner provided a great video explanation of Dry Falls here: Dry Falls - Roadside Geology

Sol Duc Falls

- Olympic National Park, 40 minutes West of Port Angeles

The Popular “Lover’s Loop” offers a 6 mile round trip hike. For those who would like a 2-3 day hike - you’ll be rewarded with amazing views (weather permitting) of the Olympic Mountains.

Drury Falls

- Tumwater Canyon (Across from the Alps Candy Store on HWY 2)

I first got a glimpse of this, while driving through the windy Tumwater Canyon.

Drury Falls is a greatly under appreciated waterfall. Fall Creek is a fairly small stream which usually runs dry by late August, but during peak snowmelt it produces a substantial volume of water. This is noteworthy because Drury Falls is located where Fall Creek plunges over the rim of 3,000 foot deep Tumwater Canyon just outside of Leavenworth. -Waterfalls Northwest

Spokane Falls

- Downtown Spokane

The Spokane River actually offers us two waterfalls in downtown Spokane. “The Upper Falls” and “Lower Falls” The area surrounding the falls was the site of the 1974 Spokane World's Fair.

Palouse Falls

- Lacrosse, WA

This 200 foot waterfall was named “Washington State’s officially designated waterfall’

Wallace Falls

- Gold Bar, WA

One of my first hiking trips was to see this hidden gem. A great 5 ½ mile round trip hike , just off of HWY 2.

Snoqualmie Falls

- Snoqualmie, WA

This is the King of all waterfalls in Washington State. Many wedding proposals have taken place - in this romantic misty setting. One of our State’s “Most popular attractions”

Ancient Lakes Falls

- Quincy, WA

I’ve seen it once, on a mountain bike trip. Best time to hike or bike and check out the Ancient Lakes region is in early Spring - before the rattlesnakes wake up.

Ancient Lake Falls is located in the Quincy Wildlife Refuge between the towns of Quincy and George, north of Interstate 90 . From I-90 in George, exit northbound onto Highway 281 and proceed for just over 5 miles to Road 5 NW and turn left. Follow Road 5 NW for 3 miles and turn left sharply on an unmarked gravel road. - Waterfalls Northwest

Falls Creek Falls

- Carson (an 80 minute drive from Vancouver, WA)