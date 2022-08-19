Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting

Area of shooting, 1100 block of West 10th Ave Kennewick (Google street view) Area of shooting, 1100 block of West 10th Ave Kennewick (Google street view) loading...

It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response.

"Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning

According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.

The area has several apartment complexes that have had a number of police calls over the years.

Upon arrival, Police found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes as well as shell casings nearby. An apartment close by was also hit, although fortunately no one was hurt.

Police didn't release information about the type of shell casings discovered, the incident is under investigation. KPD did say, however, that this appears to be a "targeted incident."

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.