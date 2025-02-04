University of Washington names Robert J. Jones as its next president

(The Center Square) – The University of Washington has announced Robert J. Jones as its next president, becoming the first African American to serve in the role.

Jones will conclude his nine-year tenure as chancellor of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and begin a five-year contract with the University of Washington on Aug. 1. He replaces Ana Mari Cauce, who is stepping down as president in June, completing 10 years in the position.

This will be Jones’ third time leading a public research university, including his current role at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as well as previously serving as president of the University at Albany.

The University of Washington Board of Regents announced Jones as the university’s 34th president on Monday. The board had previously authorized Chair Blaine Tamaki to enter into contract negotiations with Jones.

Tamaki touted Jones’ leadership in the announcement.

“His inspiring and barrier-breaking personal journey, highly regarded scholarship and decades of transformative leadership convinced us that Chancellor Jones is the ideal person to build upon President Ana Mari Cauce’s legacy,” Tamaki said in a news release.

Since 2016, Jones has prioritized affordability for students while serving as the chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Jones helped launch the Illinois Commitment Program, which guarantees four years of free tuition to Illinois residents with family incomes less than $75,000.

The university’s enrollment grew to a record-setting 59,000 students in fall 2024 under Jones’ chancellorship.

Prior to becoming chancellor at Illinois, Jones was the 19th president of the University at Albany from 2013 to 2016.

Jones said he is honored to lead the University of Washington and noted the university is globally renowned for outstanding teaching, research, innovation and patient care.

“I look forward to working with the UW’s talented and dedicated faculty and staff to support and accelerate their work, and to partnering with the UW’s supporters to advance students’ success, economic opportunity and discovery for the public good,” Jones said.