5 Surprising Items You Can Buy with Washington State SNAP

Here Are Five Items That Might Surprise That You Can Buy With SNAP In WA State

I was one of those kids growing up in the 80's. My adoptive parents had us kids go to the store to buy a pack of gum so they could use the change to buy cigarettes and beer.



Times have changed and now you swipe an EBT card instead of having paper food stamps.

Food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, are a valuable resource for many low-income individuals and families to help supplement their grocery budgets, again I was one of those kids who depended on food stamps.

Explore: Five Items You Can Buy With SNAP In Washington State

While most people are familiar with using food stamps to purchase fruits, vegetables, and other essential pantry items, there are actually some unexpected items that can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

Did you know that certain retailers allow you to use your food stamps to purchase seeds and plants for growing your own fruits and vegetables? That's right - not only can you buy fresh produce at the store, but you can also use your SNAP benefits to start your own garden.

Healthy tomatoes on ground Shaiith loading...

In addition to seeds and plants for gardening, did you know that some farmers' markets also accept food stamps?

This is a fantastic opportunity to support local farmers while using your SNAP benefits to purchase fresh produce directly from the source.

canva canva loading...

Another surprising item that can be purchased with food stamps is certain types of seafood.

While many people may assume that SNAP benefits can only be used for basic pantry staples like rice and beans, there are actually specific types of seafood such as fish or shellfish that are eligible for purchase with food stamps.

Seafood is an excellent source of protein and essential nutrients, making it a healthy option for individuals looking to diversify their diets while staying within their budget.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Believe it or not, some retailers even allow customers to use their food stamps to buy certain types of energy drinks.

While sugary beverages like soda can sometimes be excluded from SNAP eligibility, some energy drinks categorized as nutritional supplements may qualify for purchase with food stamps.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to note that not all energy drinks will meet the criteria, so be sure to check with your local retailer or refer to the USDA guidelines for approved items.

So there are a few SNAP items might surprise you that are available to you. The good news is that food stamps have come a long way from when I was a kid and you had to rip your food stamps out of booklet.

You can get more details on SNAP here.

7 Yummy Food Dishes That Originated In Washington State Here are seven yummy food dishes that originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals