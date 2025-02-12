Canned Tuna Recall May Impact Hundreds of Locations

The FDA has announced a recall of a number of lines of canned tuna after the manufacturer issued a voluntary recall. This isn't your run of the mill recall however. It's one that could potentially have a deadly outcome if ignored.

Getty Images/Google Street View/Canva Getty Images/Google Street View/Canva loading...

Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart, and Safeway are some of the major retailers that sold the tuna in question. Kroger, Publix, and Harris Teeter are others around the U.S. that also received the risky fish. California based Tri-Union Seafoods announced the recall of select product lots after discovering a manufacturing defect that could compromise the can's seal.

The company further explained that if the defect is present it

may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum

...or what we more commonly call botulism. Botulism is no joke. It is a life threatening disease whose bacteria produces a neurotoxin, so poisonous to the nervous system, even microscopic amounts can cause illness or death.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

For years the practice of discarding dented cans was to avoid getting botulism. In this case, a defective seal could create the means for the bacteria to take form. The product lines that the recall covers are

Genova 5oz cans of Solid White and Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (Yellowfin 4pack as well)

Genova 7oz Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 6pack

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz single cans and 4 packs

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil, in Water, in Water Low Sodium, and in Water No Salt Added

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack

UPC numbers, can codes, and best before dates can be found here. Tri-Union recommends those products be returned to the retailer for a full refund or discarded.