With the stroke of a pen, Washington State became emancipated from California's EV mandates. You can bet many in the State Legislature and the Executive branch aren't too thrilled about it. Washington State began linking itself to California standards 20 years ago with the passage of HB 1397.

That bill tied us to California's vehicle emissions standards. As the years went on, the Evergreen State would continue to saddle itself to California policies. We told you in a previous article about how California was given permission to set their own standards by the Federal Government. Eventually we would be tied to the push banning gas powered vehicles.

The 2020 Legislative Session

That year the State Senate introduced changes to the 2005 law in Senate Bill 5811. that set us on the course to eliminate gas powered vehicles (cars and trucks) by the year 2035. This year, the countdown began as the first new model year cars affected by the law were 2026. That was until today.

Over the last couple of months, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate both passed resolutions that would remove the waivers granted California in the 1960s. President Trump signed the resolutions officially severing the tie between Washington and California.

Here Is Why It Is Such A Big Deal

Washington State must follow the guidelines under the Federal Clean Air Act that was passed in 1970. They do not have the wiggle room to pass anything more stringent that the CAA. No matter how much the majority party in Washington doesn't like it, they have no power to do anything about it.

It means that the EV charging station infrastructure worries can take a backseat. It means car dealers can bring in all the gas models they want to make sure they stay in business. It means you don't have to worry about not being able to charge your car if there are blackouts or brownouts.

It Also Means You Save Money

The Washington Trucking Association has been warning that if the EV fleet mandate went into effect that the increased costs the industry faced would get passed on to the consumer.

WTA President and CEO Sheri Call told us as much when we spoke to her on The Bottom Line. Call said this about the bill signing.

California’s EV trucking mandates have been a disaster for states like Washington, and have caused real harm to the trucking industry, a key link in our trade-dependent state’s supply chain network. Washington state does not have the infrastructure in place to properly institute such a sweeping mandate like this.

You can bet in the 2026 session lawmakers in the majority party will try to pass laws that are contrary to federal law. You can also bet they will once again get sued and once again lose. Today is a day to celebrate that Washington State drivers have regained their freedom to choose.