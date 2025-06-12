(The Center Square) – A protest in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is set for Wednesday night in conjunction with the ongoing protests in Los Angeles.

The City of Angels has endured ongoing protests since Friday in response to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting illegal immigrants in the city. The protests grew violent as days went on, with President Donald Trump ordering 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

Violent incidents during the protests have included arson, property damage and clashes with police. Some protests involved setting vehicles on fire, throwing rocks at police, and spray-painting graffiti on buildings. Looting of businesses was also reported.

The Center Square previously reported on demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles seeming to calm down on Tuesday.

The upcoming protest in Seattle – titled “From LA to Seattle: ICE out!” – targets ICE’s immigration raids.

The Seattle branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation posted the protest details on social media, referring to the L.A. protests as a “courageous stand against Trump's reign of terror targeting immigrant families.”

“We cannot let this repression intimidate us – for those who believe in immigrant rights, for those who believe in democracy, for the entire working class – now is the time to take to the streets in protest!” the group stated.

On Tuesday, a few dozen Seattle protesters gathered outside of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, which holds federal immigration court hearings. Some protesters blocked a garage entrance to the building with Lime electric bikes and scooters.

Social media posts show protesters taking down the American flag outside of the federal building and setting it on fire and law enforcement deploying pepper spray and teargas on attendees.

Two people were arrested.