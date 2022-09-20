Surprise! Tri-Cities Oldest Restaurant Is One of Your Favorites

Can you name the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities?

We've got a few suspects for you to look at and I think you're going to be surprised at who's got the honor of being the oldest continuous-running restaurant in the Tri-Cities.



Chinese Gardens has been a Pasco mainstay since 1965.

It's Pasco's oldest continuously running restaurant but it doesn't hold the title of the oldest restaurant in the Tri-Cities.

In an article from the Tri-Cities Business News, they break down the oldest restaurants in the Tri-Cities.

Hill's in Kennewick opened in 1962 at the Columbia Center before moving to its current location in the 1990s.

The Spudnut Shop in Richland opened in 1948 and if it was considered a restaurant, it would be the hands-down winner but its fellow neighbor at the Uptown Shopping Mall might be the oldest continuous running restaurant in the Tri-Cities.

Vina's Tahitian, now known as Lee's Tahitian opened in Richland in 1952.

The oldest fast food restaurant is in Kennewick near the Cable Bridge.

You guessed it, Zip's is one of the oldest restaurants in the Tri-Cities.

Zip's opened in 1953, easily making it the oldest fast casual dining eatery on the list.

Of the restaurants listed above, it's easy to see why they've lasted the test of time. You can take a look at the complete list here.

