America's pastime, I've talked about it before. The fresh-cut grass, the sound of the fans, the crack of the bat, a hot dog, maybe even a beer. But soon, not just beer will be synonymous with baseball, but weed. The Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat team, play in the South Division of the West Coast League, a premier collegiate summer baseball league based in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. They have become the first sports team to sell THC products at the game, and it's available for $8 in the form of a seltzer with 2 milligrams of THC and 4 milligrams of CBD. The drinks are nonalcoholic; THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, while CBD is non-psychoactive and known for its potential therapeutic benefits.

First Team

In 2019, the Pickles were the first team to partner with a CBD company, setting a trend followed by other sports teams, including those at the Major League level. This move reflects the team's commitment to offering alternative beverage options to alcohol.

Get our free mobile app

Vice President

Ross Campbell, vice president of business development for the Pickles, expressed enthusiasm about providing these new beverage options and leading innovation in the sports industry.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8705,"3":{"1":0},"12":0,"16":10}">