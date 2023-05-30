Tri-Cities Weekend Crime Spree: Shooting, Kidnapping, & a Car Chase

Kidnapping & Shooting in Tri-Cities This Weekend

A trifecta of crime incidents occurred in Tri-Cities this weekend, all caused by one angry teenager with a gun.

loading...

Tri-Cities Police Get Reports of Shooting in Kennewick

The Kennewick Police Department reported an incident early Sunday morning involving a 23-year-old man that says he was shot at around the 6000 block of Paul Parish Drive in Kennewick around 4 am last Sunday morning. The 23-year-old man said that he was allegedly shot at by the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend. The ex-boyfriend/suspect was identified as 16 years old. After the teen shot at the 23-year-old man, he allegedly kidnapped the 18-year-old girl and then drove away on Paul Parish Drive.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Multiple Police Agencies Search for Kidnapped Teen Girl

After receiving the call about the shooting & kidnapping, police agencies from Richland and Benton County joined the Kennewick Police Department in trying to find the two teens. Police immediately found the vehicle and flashed their emergency lights, causing the teen to flee. The officers followed the car to SR-395 and then onto I-82. The driver then reportedly drove the wrong way on I-182, eastbound in the westbound lanes near RD 68, and then was stopped by police

credit Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Police Initiated PIT Maneuver

When the teen suspect refused to stop, police then decided to conduct a PIT or Pursuit Intervention Technique on the car successfully. The teen driver's car was stopped without incident near Jadwin Avenue and the teen jumped out of the car to run away. The officers arrested the 16-year-old suspect without injury to himself or the 18-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped. After the teen was arrested, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of Kidnapping 1, two accounts of Assault 1, Eluding and Felony Harassment. Kennewick Police want anyone with information about has case to please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333