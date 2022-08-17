Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case

Getty Getty loading...

The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court.

Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa.

Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies had responded to what they said was a third-party tip about a woman who might be injured or dead. Officials found the deceased woman, identified as Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson, on a porch at a home in the 100 block of North 1st . Ave. in Mesa.

Her body was found buried under a pile of bikes and other items.

The search began for Chiloe Brinson, she was found near Irrigon, OR by Morrow County Deputies. Chiloe Brinson had taken two children with her illegally, although she is their birth mother, there was a no-contact order between her and Kathleen Brinson and the two youth, who are both under 12 years of age.

KEPR-TV referred to Chiloe as being accused of killing her wife.

The suspect pleads not guilty on multiple charges.

Chiloe Brinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court to the charges of 2nd Degree Murder and two counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping regarding the children. A trial date has been set for Oct. 12th.