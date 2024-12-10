The Future of Fast Food Is Coming to Washington State

Fast food has been a culinary choice for Americans for over 100 years. The first fast food restaurant opened in Kansas in 1921 and it's still around today. From the time White Castle opened it's doors and sold it's first sliders, people were sold on the idea of food prepared quickly and (for the most part) deliciously.

Today we are overloaded with fast food options. The heavyweights, like McDonald's, have been able to adapt and thrive as people's tastes have changed. Those changing tastes have opened the door for establishments like Starbucks, Chipotle, and Chik-fil-a to offer different options.

Others that have taken their place in the fast foodies pantheon started small and built into a major player. Jersey Mike's started on a boardwalk in New Jersey, Five Guys began in a suburb of our nation's capitol, and A&W started as a roadside root beer stand.

A relative newcomer to the fast food industry is not only expanding into Washington State, but coming with their vision:

...to re-invent the traditional fast food experience

Starbird is a chicken chain that started in 2016 in Silicon Valley. They are a little different from the usual fair in that they 'scratch cook' their orders.

Every customer's meal is hand breaded to order for maximum freshness. Their veggies are hand chopped, roasted, and pickled in the restaurant and they also hand make each of their 11 sauces every day. They don;t use frozen chicken, feature gluten-free breading, and have a plant based option for those who want chicken without the chicken.

They Are Now On Their Way To Washington State

As they look to expand their empire, Starbird has entered in to a franchise deal with Mehta Investment Group. The Medford, OR based company also operates a number of Jack in the Box restaurants as well as some hotels. They plan on opening seventeen locations in the Evergreen State with the overwhelming majority (fifteen) in the Seattle area. The remaining restaurants will open in the Spokane area.

Mehta Investment Group hopes to have their first chef-driven Starbird restaurants open sometime in 2025.