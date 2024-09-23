Gruesome Attack Of Man And Dog In Vancouver WA

A typically quiet neighborhood was shaken on August 2 when a man walking his service dog was brutally attacked on the Wy’east Middle School campus. Around 11 p.m., the 50-year-old man was approached by three teenage boys who proceeded to stab him multiple times in the front and back. Fortunately, his service dog was unharmed in the assault.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and while his current condition remains undisclosed, the attack has left local residents in disbelief. Long-time neighbors like Arlen Griffith and Steve Williams expressed their shock, stating that the area is generally peaceful and safe, making this violent incident all the more troubling.

Despite the attack, the Wy’east Middle School campus continues to be frequented by pedestrians, as people regularly walk their dogs or exercise in the area. However, heightened caution is now evident among locals.

Law enforcement agencies are still actively investigating the incident, and Crime Stoppers has now come forward to offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and residents are urged to remain vigilant as they hope for a swift resolution to this unsettling crime.