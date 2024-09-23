Washington State Political Titan Dies at 98

Dan Evans, the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Washington State's Governor, passed away Friday at the age of 98. Evans life of public service was as extraordinary as it was lengthy. The Seattle native served in the Navy during World War II after graduating from Roosevelt High in 1943. When his service ended he went to the university of Washington, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1949 and earning his Master's in the field a year later.

Washington State's legislature has leaned left more often than right over it's history. It was no exception when Evans began his political career as a Republican State Representative for the 43rd District in 1956, eventually becoming the House GOP leader in 1961. During his time the State House, Evans became known for his ability to build consensus among his peers on both sides of the isle, a trait that would become his hallmark at all levels of government.

Evans would make his first run for the Governor's Mansion in 1964 against two term Governor Albert Rosellini. Evans would win with close to 58% of the vote. In 1968 Evans would run as part of a Republican "ticket" with Pasco City Councilman Arthur Fletcher running for Lt. Governor and Slade Gorton running for Attorney General. Evans would win his second term and Gorton would become Attorney General, but Fletcher would lose a close race for Lt. Governor. Evans would again defeat Albert Rosellini in 1972 to win his third, and final, term.

Evans Was a Pioneer in the Governor's Mansion

Dan Evans may have had the most positive impact on on the Evergreen State of any person who served in that role. He spearheaded the passage of the Community College Act which moved control of those institutions to the state level from the school districts. As part of his passion for higher learning, he would also secure more state funding for secondary schools, and he would be instrumental in the creation of Evergreen State College (later serving as President).

He would create the Washington State Indian Affairs Commission in 1967 and the Washington State Women’s Council in 1971. Evans would also create the first State Department of Ecology in the Country in 1970. President Richard Nixon was inspired by Evans' action to create the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Evans' humanitarian side was front and center after the Vietnam War as refugees were coming to the US. While California's Governor Jerry Brown was turning then away, Evans welcomed them to Washington State.

Life After Olympia

After the passage of the Northwest Power Act in 1980, Dan Evans would be named to the newly created Northwest Power Planning Council by Gov. John Spellman. In 1983, after the death of U.S. Senator Henry "Scoop" Jackson, Spellman would again call on Evans, this time to serve the remainder of Jackson term in DC. In a special election that year for the Senate seat, Evans would defeat future Governor Mike Lowry.

Citing frustration over gridlock in the nation's capitol, Evans told the New York Times why he decided not to seek another term in the Senate. Upon his return home he would co-found the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Coalition, accept appointment to the University of Washington’s Board of Regents, as well as co-found the Seattle Initiative for Global Development. In 1999, UW would rename it's Graduate School of Public Affairs after him.

Dan Evans left a monumental impact on Washington State in a variety of ways. His ability to build consensus to achieve goals benefiting all consistuents served him well throughout his career. In a time when politics has become more known for division and rancor, Evans ability to bridge divides might be his most lasting impact.