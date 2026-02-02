We can't wait for this winter weather to finally fade. As the weather warms and flowers bloom, you're going to need some extra money to help you prep for a perfect spring.

Need some extra cash for a new wardrobe? How about some funds to help you try out that new spring cleaning hack you just saw on TikTok? Maybe you just need some gas money for that Spring Break trip--either way, we've got you covered with our latest contest, Spring Into It!

What is the 'Spring Into It' Contest Prize?

The prize is a $500 prepaid Visa gift card.

How Can You Enter the 'Spring Into It' Sweepstakes?

Complete the activities below to earn sweepstakes entries beginning Monday, February 2, through midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

The more you subscribe, follow, and share, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.*

