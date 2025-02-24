Get Ready: Our Million Dollar Bracket Challenge is Coming Soon
Basketball fans go crazy for this time of year, and we're giving you a chance to show your stuff with our Million Dollar Bracket Challenge.
You'll be able to fill out your bracket, and if you're able to predict the outcome of every game perfectly, you could win $1,000,000.
You read that right: One. Million. Dollars.
Once you've completed your bracket and games begin March 18, you'll be able to check your progress on our leaderboard for bragging rights. Think you have what it takes to beat our DJs and other listeners?
Check back soon for details on how you can sign up and begin filling out your bracket ahead of Selection Sunday which is set for March 16, 2025.
