More Details Emerge In Death Involving Washington State Trooper

Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen, who is accused of taking the life of 20 year-old Jhoser Sanchez in a drunk driving accident, was released from the Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Benton County Jail screenshot Benton County Superior Court screenshot loading...

Clasen had a video hearing before Benton/Franklin County Superior Court Judge Diana Ruff to determine her status. Judge Ruff released Clasen on her own recognizance which is release without having to post bail, even though Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisenger was agaisnt it. Judge Ruff felt Clasen could be trusted to return to court March 12th for her next scheduled appearance..

It's A Complicated Situation

The Richland Police Department was asked to investigate by WSP because of Clasen's employment as a trooper. Clasen, a Richland resident, is a public information officer for the area that covers Benton County along with six others. For that reason Eisinger will be seeking a special prosecutor to handle the case so there will be no potential conflict.

Get our free mobile app

RPD held a press conference yesterday to update the case and release new details uncovered in their investigation. Here are a few pieces of evidence in the case:

Clasen was going West on 240, Sanchez was going eastbound when Clasen turned in front of Sanchez's motorcycle

Clasen refused to take both a Field Sobriety Test and a Breath Test. Refusing a field sobriety test in Washington State does carry penalties.

RPD officers at the scene determined Clasen was impaired through her speech and appearance markers.

Clasen, in her accounting of events, made a number of statements to officers that were 'inconsistent'

Those factors led to probable cause for her arrest

A blood test to determine her blood alcohol level was done and send to a lab.

Clasen, who has been a Trooper since she was 21, has been placed on administrative leave by WSP pending the outcome of her case.

You can watch the full press conference from Richland Police below

The results of the blood alcohol test could come in days or weeks depending on the backlog at the lab. The lab the test would have been sent to is located in Cheney. An autopsy on Jhoser Sanchez is being performed today by the Benton County Coroner's Office.