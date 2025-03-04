More Details Emerge In Death Involving Washington State Trooper
Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen, who is accused of taking the life of 20 year-old Jhoser Sanchez in a drunk driving accident, was released from the Benton County Jail Monday afternoon.
Clasen had a video hearing before Benton/Franklin County Superior Court Judge Diana Ruff to determine her status. Judge Ruff released Clasen on her own recognizance which is release without having to post bail, even though Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisenger was agaisnt it. Judge Ruff felt Clasen could be trusted to return to court March 12th for her next scheduled appearance..
It's A Complicated Situation
The Richland Police Department was asked to investigate by WSP because of Clasen's employment as a trooper. Clasen, a Richland resident, is a public information officer for the area that covers Benton County along with six others. For that reason Eisinger will be seeking a special prosecutor to handle the case so there will be no potential conflict.
RPD held a press conference yesterday to update the case and release new details uncovered in their investigation. Here are a few pieces of evidence in the case:
Clasen, who has been a Trooper since she was 21, has been placed on administrative leave by WSP pending the outcome of her case.
You can watch the full press conference from Richland Police below
The results of the blood alcohol test could come in days or weeks depending on the backlog at the lab. The lab the test would have been sent to is located in Cheney. An autopsy on Jhoser Sanchez is being performed today by the Benton County Coroner's Office.
