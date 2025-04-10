Are Charges Coming For Accused Washington State Trooper?

It's been roughly six weeks since Washington State Trooper Sarah Clasen was involved in an accident that took the life of a 20 year-old man. Around 7:30pm on March 1st, Clasen was making a left turn off SR 240 to get on to Village Parkway. In that process, her Kia Telluride struck Jhoser Sanchez's motorcycle. Sanchez would die from his injuries.

Clasen was arrested and booked in to the Benton County Jail for vehicular homicide with suspicion of DUI. The WSP placed her on administrative leave shortly thereafter (as is protocol in situations like this). Clasen would be released on her own recognizance by Benton/Franklin County Superior Court Judge Diana Ruff. Many in the community were unhappy that no bail was ordered even though a marker of $150,000 was requested by Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisenger.

Much has happened in the interim so let's get up to speed.

Clasen Hired A High Profile Attorney

A high profile case calls for a high profile attorney. That box was checked when well known Tri-Cities area defense attorney Scott Johnson was hired. Johnson has had other clients in the law enforcement field that faced serious charges, so he is no stranger to these types of cases. You may remember Johnson as the attorney for former Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

The BAC Results Came Back

A blood draw was done that night on Clasen to get her BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) as she refused to submit to a field sobriety test or a breathalizer at the scene. By refusing at the scene it triggered the blood draw, but she would have to be transported somewhere to have it done. Delaying means a search warrant is needed to get the blood and allows the body more time to process alcohol (since it is water soluble) increasing the chance of a lower BAC result.

That is important because of Washington State Laws regarding an alcohol related DUI. The first threshold is .08%. On it's own that is a misdemeanor that usually results in a 24 hour stay in the county jail, a suspended sentence of 364 days, an interlock devise in your vehicle for one year, fines, and a suspended driver's license for 90 days. That is without causing property damage or injury to another person.

If the BAC comes back at 0.15% (considered double the legal limit) then the jail stay doubles, the fines increase, your license is suspended at least 1 year (2 in you refuse the BAC). Again, this is without causing property damage or personal injury. Clasen's BAC came back earlier this month from the Seattle Toxicology lab showing she was over double the legal limit at 0.17%.

When you add in vehicular homicide, Clasen could face life in prison (25 years in Washington State0 and/or a $50,000 fine. That is what leads someone to an experienced litigator like Johnson.

Sanchez's Family Has Not Been Idle

The family of 20 year-old Jhoser Sanchez filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clasen, accusing her of being intoxicated when she failed to yield the right-of-way and turned in front of his motorcycle.

You would think with all of this information charges re pending...not so fast. Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell's office is still conducting their investigation and gathering evidence. I reached out to Prosecutor Haskell before writing to find out if he is closer to a determination. This was his response

Good morning, I have nothing new to release at this time. Thank you.

Even though the if/when of charges being filed is still up in the air, the interest in the case has not lessened. We will continue to update you as more becomes available.