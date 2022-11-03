Santa’s Reindeer Add More Magic to the Coeur D’Alene Resort

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen... Comet and Cupid and Donder and Blitzen, but do you recall ever having seen them in person, at the Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort?

No. Because it's never happened - until now.

This is Why I Always Check My InBox

The news arrived like a letter from Santa. Well, more like an e-mail. The subject read: "Meet Santa's Sleigh Team."

Santa's Sleigh Team? In Couer d'Alene? This better not be a joke. Why, only a Grinch would tease a big kid about something so precious, so special as meeting Santa's reindeer!

Santa's Reindeer Express

The e-mail - from what is apparently Santa's favorite resort - continues:

"Santa's Reindeer Express gives visitors the chance to see Santa’s reindeer in front of their eyes before their big trip around the globe - enchanting both the young and old."

Imagine getting the chance to see the same reindeer that will be landing on top of your house in the wee hours of December 24th.

Spend enough time with the reindeer, and you may even recognize the sound of individual hooves on the roof tiles when they arrive.

Or - in the case of a yard landing - the shape of their hoof-prints in the snow.

When to See Santa's Sleigh Team

Santa's fur-fueled air crew will be available from 4pm - 7pm on the following dates:

November 27th-29th

December 4th-6th

December 11th-13th

December 18th-23rd

Feed Santa's Reindeer

Santa's Sleigh Team is sure to be an enjoyable photo-op and attraction for all this holiday season, but if you book a "Holiday Package" resort stay, you'll get an added bonus: you can feed Santa's reindeer. Carrots, I assume. Possibly candy canes (Santa's not known to or whatever reindeer eat.

Boom! Mind blown.

I'm going to need a glass of milk, a plate of cookies and a moment to look at my calendar. Certainly, there's room on it for a reindeer meet-n-greet.

My eight-year-old self would be so jealous.

For more details on this and other holiday happenings at the Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort, click here.

