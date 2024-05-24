Important Safety Tips Advised by WSP Trooper for Your Protection

Memorial Day holiday travel is always extremely heavy for motorists on the roadways.

AAA is estimating 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This predicted number comes close to matching the 2005 record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

With that, WSP Trooper Thorson has 4 crucial safety tips for your protection:

• Don't drive impaired

• Obey the speed limits

• Don't drive distracted

Road trips are expected to reach an all time high.

AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The number of drivers this year is up 4% compared to last year and 1.9% higher than in 2019. Traveling by car is appealing for many people because of the convenience and flexibility it provides.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer season.

Annual Flags-In Event Held At Arlington Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It's observed on the last Monday of May. Many visit cemeteries and memorials. Volunteers place American flags on the graves of military personnel in national cemeteries.

