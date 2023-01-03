Richland City Council to Interview Four Candidates for Vacancy

The Richland City Council plan to interview four applicants for the recently vacated City Council number 7 position. The opening came about after Councilman Michael Alvarez was elected to the Benton County Commission Position 2 this past November.

The candidate selected will be sworn in at the Richland City Council meeting on January 17th at Richland City Hall, 625 Swift Boulevard. The interviews will be conducted this Thursday, January 6th between 1 and 5pm in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The candidates are:

Eileen Griffin

Ben Griggs

Andrew Rice

Ryan Whitten

The new Council member will serve in Position No. 7 until the person elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term takes office after the November 2023 General Election (approximately one year).