Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival Preparing Pours for 2024

One of the most anticipated events in Eastern Washington each year is the Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival. This year's event takes place this Saturday, August 24th. Not only is the festival a draw locally, but people come from both sides of the Cascade Mountains to sample some of the finest beer and whiskey the region has to offer.

The partnership between the Prosser Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Benton, and Tour Prosser has been circled on many a calendar over the years. The festive atmosphere is always enhanced with live music, provided this year by local favorite The American Honey Band. There will be plenty of food vendors on hand plus a cigar lounge to complement the flowing beer and spirits.

The VIP Lounge Caps The Full Experience

The $80 VIP ticket includes an extra hour of VIP exclusive tasting from 4pm-5pm as well as an event logo glass, eight tokens, and access to the VIP lounge featuring specialty bites and cocktails from The Prosser House by John Gray. Limited VIP tickets are available and are expected to sell out.

The doors open at 5pm and the fun goes until 8pm at the Prosser Wine and Food Park on Lee Road. General Admission tickets start at just $40 and includes a logo glass, plus three tokens for beverages of your choice.

How Do I Get My Tickets

They are selling quickly so if you want to go to this year's festival get your tickets sooner than later. Tickets are available through www.prosserbeerandwhiskey.com or by calling the Prosser Chamber of Commerce office at 509-786-3177. For more information about the 2024 Prosser Beer & Whiskey Festival, and available lodging options in Prosser (if you think you'll need to spend the night), visit tourprosser.com.