Hey Washington, Would You Put This in Your Mouth?

No one likes to get sick. I dread the thought of it. Especially when we're talking about the flu. A cold is easy to power through, grab some OTCs (over the counter medicine), load up on Vitamin C, and make chicken soup the majority of the three squares a day. The flu is another beast...it brings body aches, fever, and misery. I go through the same drill as with a cold, but every day feels longer.

Plenty of companies look for new products to introduce and entice those feeling unwell to buy and try, with good ol' fashioned chcken soup still the gold standard for feeling better when sick. I remember when Cold-eeze came out in the early 90s. The zinc lozenges took the OTC world by storm and everyone I knew had a box of them on hand just in case they got sick. Since then more companies have introduced more products, but no one has tried to tackle chicken soup's place at the top of the pantheon. Until now...

The Next Great OTC Medication Is...

Chicken Soup. Yep, it's chicken soup, but not in the traditional way. It's chicken soup you can have any place, at any time, and without a microwave or stove top. To top it off, it's made by one of the more iconic soup companies in America.

Progresso has introduced chicken soup DROPS. When I first saw this I thought, not even possible. There is no way to take the magic of the great cure-all and confine it to a cough drop. The soup chefs may have called my bluff. According to the the company, the new 'soup drops' pack all of the flavor of their chicken noodle soup into a hard candy. MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills said this about the first of it's kind product:

When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl?

I'm now on the hunt to find the limited time only 'soup drops".

They even come individually wrapped in a Progresso soup can. The company said they will available only during National Soup Month, which just happens to be January, and just happens to be when cold and flu season gets in to full swing. A can of 20 costs the same as a can of Progresso soup ($2.49 plus $0.99 for shipping) and even comes with a can of Progresso chicken noodle as well.

Where Can I Buy Them?

That's the catch...they aren't available in stores. The first batch was released at ProgressoSoupDrops.com on Thursday January 16th and were gone in not time. I went to check out the site today and saw the following graphic:

It looks like a new drop of the drops will hit every Thursday while supplies last. If they keep selling this fast, you can bet Progresso will make them a regular part of their product line before long.