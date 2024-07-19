Washington’s Top Rated Picnic Spots Reveled

Washington has done it again by being in the top 10 of another list—this time, a list of great picnic spots. So grab BooBoo and a picnic basket and follow along! A recent poll has revealed the top 125 off-grid locations for your next outdoor adventure. July, celebrated as National Picnic Month, is the perfect time to explore these incredible picnic spots.

Iconic Locations

Iconic locations like Central Park in NYC, with its lush greenery, scenic views, and vibrant city energy, offer prime picnic areas such as the Great Lawn and Sheep Meadow. Similarly, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park features diverse and beautiful picnic areas, including the Conservatory of Flowers, Stow Lake, and the meadows near the de Young Museum.

Mixbook

In addition to these well-known destinations, there are lesser-known spots cherished by locals. Mixbook conducted a survey with 3,000 respondents to identify and rank the best off-the-radar picnic spots across America. Here are the top 10:

Leu-Gardens-Orlando-Florida

#1 Leu Gardens, Orlando, Florida

Leu Gardens, a botanical oasis in Orlando, tops the list, offering tranquil picnic spots amidst diverse plant collections. This easily accessible location is perfect for a relaxing picnic in a serene setting.

Shelby-Farms-Park-Memphis-Tennessee

#2 Shelby Farms Park, Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby Farms takes second place with its expansive green spaces, scenic picnic areas, walking trails, and various recreational activities. Its convenient urban location makes it an ideal spot for a day out.

Alafia-River-State-Park-Lithia-Florida

#3 Alafia River State Park, Lithia, Florida

Known for its rugged trails, Alafia River State Park offers secluded picnic spots along the river. The park’s distinctive terrain and peaceful atmosphere create a wonderful setting for family picnics.

Lake-Johnson-Park-Raleigh-North-Carolina

#4 Lake Johnson Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

Lake Johnson Park boasts picturesque picnic spots with stunning views of the lake and surrounding forest. Its natural beauty and calming environment make it an excellent city picnic destination.

Spring-Mountain-Ranch-State-Park-Blue-Diamond-Nevada

#5 Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, Blue Diamond, Nevada

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park offers breathtaking picnic spots overlooking Red Rock Canyon. Its combination of natural splendor and historical significance makes it a prime location for a picnic.

Great-Falls-Park-McLean-Virginia

#6 Great Falls Park, McLean, Virginia

Great Falls Park features spectacular views of the waterfalls and scenic picnic areas along its trails. Its natural beauty and proximity to the city make it an ideal picnic venue.

Angel Island State Park San Francisco Bay California

#7 Angel Island State Park, San Francisco Bay, California

Angel Island, located in San Francisco Bay, offers stunning views of the Bay Area from unique vantage points. The park features hiking trails, picnic tables, and barbecue grills, making it an ideal destination for outdoor fun and relaxation.

Cumberland-Falls-State-Resort-Park-Corbin-Kentucky

#8 Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Corbin, Kentucky

Famous for its impressive waterfall, Cumberland Falls also has hidden picnic areas along its trails. The park’s scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere make it a perfect picnic spot.

Cunningham-Falls-State-Park-Thurmont-Maryland

#9 Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, Maryland

Renowned for its picturesque waterfall, Cunningham Falls includes quiet picnic areas within the surrounding forest. Its natural charm and peaceful environment make it an excellent choice for family picnics.

Discovery-Park-Seattle-Washington

#10 Discovery Park, Seattle, Washington

Rounding out the top ten, Discovery Park offers stunning views of Puget Sound and tranquil picnic areas along its trails. Its natural beauty and urban proximity make it a prime spot for city picnics.

Washington has two other locations included in the top 125 picnic spots:

Notably at

Riverside-State-Park-Spokane

#73 Riverside State Park, Spokane

This park offers scenic picnic areas along the Spokane River with views of the surrounding woodlands and cliffs. The park's natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere create a great picnic setting.

Kubota-Garden-Seattle

#100 Kubota Garden, Seattle

Kubota Garden is a hidden gem with beautiful landscapes, walking trails, and serene picnic spots. The garden's unique design and tranquil environment make it a perfect city picnic location.