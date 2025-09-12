We're excited to introduce this week’s Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week — a tiny but mighty kitten named Ricky!

TCAS TCAS loading...

Ricky arrived at Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS) in Pasco on August 19th. This little guy weighed barely a pound and was fighting off both an eye infection and an upper respiratory infection.

Get our free mobile app

Even at his tiniest, Ricky was full of spirit! Now, after plenty of love and medical care, he’s thriving at a healthy 2 pounds and just shy of 2 months old! This tiny tough guy is sweet, snuggly, playful, and just the right amount of feisty. He’s got a sleek black coat with a touch of white on his chest — like a mini house panther with a splash of charm.

You'll be happy to know that Ricky is ready to rock and roll as he is:

Up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines

Neutered

Microchipped

Cleared health wise by our on-site vet

Ready to go home today with an adoption fee of only $50!

TCAS TCAS loading...

Even though Ricky is adorable and this tiny survivor has already overcome a lot, there is something else he faces that has no control over - Black Dog and Cat Syndrome. Black animals like Ricky are often overlooked in shelters, due in part to outdated superstitions or simply because darker coats don’t always photograph as well.

These pets are just as loving, loyal, and deserving of forever homes, and Ricky is the perfect example. If you're looking for a loyal little companion with a big heart and even bigger personality, Ricky is ready to meet you. TCAS' address is 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco and is open for prospective new families Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

We're willing to bet when you look at the photos below you'll be in love with this little man.