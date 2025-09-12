In 1787, as delegates emerged from drafting our Constitution, a citizen famously asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government have you given us? His reply—“A republic, if you can keep it”—was a spark that still burns, a call to every generation to cherish and protect our freedoms. Today, as division frays our nation, that spark must ignite anew.

Since Sept. 17, 1787, America has stood as a shining city on a hill—not because of its geography, but because of the revolutionary idea of a Constitution that empowers “We the People” to govern ourselves in freedom. Rooted in liberty, equality under the law, and unalienable rights, this framework has sustained our nation for nearly 250 years. It is a system that trusts individuals over power and fosters opportunity for all. Yet today, as division grows, too many Americans fail to grasp what makes our nation exceptional. Constitution Day offers a call back to those principles.

Recognizing that, in 2004 President George W. Bush signed a bipartisan law, led by Democrat Sen. Robert Byrd, requiring every school and college receiving federal funds to hold an educational program on the Constitution each Sept. 17. The goal was simple but profound: to ensure every generation studies not only the text but the enduring promise of our founding charter.

During my years in Congress, I witnessed this promise come alive. I regularly visited high schools, handing out pocket Constitutions and leading robust discussions about “this great experiment in self-government.” The founders didn’t aim for perfection, as the Preamble’s call for a “more perfect Union” acknowledges, but for a system that empowers us to strive together toward justice and opportunity.

Young Americans are hungry to understand the values that define us, but sadly, too many schools neglect this day. A 2021 National Association of Scholars review of 30 top-ranked universities found only half listed Constitution Day events, and just 40% offered serious programs such as lectures on history or principles. In K-12 schools, observances are often reduced to posters, a short reading, or nothing at all.

This neglect reflects a broader crisis in civic education. Over 70% of adults fail basic civic literacy tests, and one in three cannot name the three branches of government. Without grounding in our founding principles, students are left unprepared to carry forward the Constitutional values that bind us as a nation. Civics education not only teaches students about our country, its founding principles, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens, but it also equips them with skills like critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving that prepare them for life and work.

The consequences are clear. Division grows and national pride wanes as civic knowledge shrinks. A June 2025 Gallup poll found only 58% of Americans are “extremely” or “very” proud to be American—a record low, down nine points in a year. Those who criticize America most harshly often overlook that their right to do so is precisely what makes us unique. Constitution Day can help revive that truth. By teaching the Constitution’s genius, we remind ourselves that our differences don’t define us; our shared commitment to liberty does.

Constitution Day is more than a legal requirement—though schools ignoring it should face accountability. It is a chance to unite a divided nation. With America’s 250th anniversary approaching in 2026, let’s seize this moment. Constitution Day must become a living classroom where students learn that the Bill of Rights secures our ability to innovate, debate, worship, and speak freely.

Parents, ask your schools how they are honoring Sept. 17. If the answer is silence, demand programs that spark curiosity—readings of the Preamble, discussions on checks and balances, debates on the First Amendment. State education departments must enforce the mandate with resources and oversight. The federal government should track compliance to ensure every student benefits.

Through the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute, dedicated to a rebirth of freedom and faith, we are partnering with districts and educators to deliver meaningful Constitution Day resources, mentoring the next generation to embrace these principles locally and nationally.

Together, this Sept. 17, let’s recommit. Read the Constitution with your children. Host a community discussion. Support schools that teach its enduring power. If we are to keep the Republic Franklin warned us about, it will be because we taught each generation to love liberty and live its responsibilities. By reviving Constitution Day, we rekindle the promise of America—a nation not perfect, but always striving, where the people prevail and the light of freedom shines bright for generations to come.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers served as a U.S. Representative for Washington’s 5th District from 2005 to 2025, becoming the first woman to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and now leads the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute (cmrli.org) to inspire a rebirth of freedom and faith in America’s future leaders.