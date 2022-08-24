Pair Sought in Kennewick Fraud Investigation
Not a lot of details have been released yet, but Kennewick Police are looking to ID these two.
Suspects sought in fraud investigation
This man and woman are being sought in connection with (apparently) alleged fraud in Kennewick. KPD did not say if the investigation includes any other areas besides Kennewick, but they are pictured here leaving a retail location.
No specifics as to what the nature of the fraud is, but in similar cases in the past it's often involved the use of stolen or fraudulent credit or debit cards, use of stolen ID, or other illegal purchases and/or transactions.
Anyone who may know who they are, or where they can be located, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
