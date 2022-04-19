Oregon State University Inks Deal Regarding Student Athlete Endorsements

(Corvallis, OR) -- Oregon State University is one of the first schools in the country to launch a single marketplace to support student athletes who want endorsements. The school made an agreement with the company Opendorse that markets athletes for name, image, and likeness opportunities The company will create a profile that allows third parties to contact, pitch and pay student athletes through the platform.





Once a deal is completed, the activity is automatically disclosed to meet compliance requirements. So far, approximately 75,000 athletes across the country use the Opendorse service.