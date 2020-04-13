One dead in officer-involved shooting in Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash.-- An officer-involved shooting in Adams County left one man dead.





The incident happened Saturday night, when Ritzville Police responded to a report of a suicidal man at the Love's Travel Stop on State Route 261.





An oficer and Trooper with the Washington State Patrol contacted a person in the parking lot. At some point, the Ritzville officer discharged his service weapon, striking the subject at least once.





The officers performed first aid until an ambulance arrived to transport the man to East Adams Rural Community Hospital where he died.





The scene was secured and investigators recovered a machete at the scene.





The Central Basin Investigation Team responded and will be conducting the investigation into the incident.





The man's name is expected to be released Monday.