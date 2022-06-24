Newhouse Praises Supreme Court Decision on Roe

(Washington, D.C.) -- Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade means life wins. Newhouse released a statement saying the Declaration of Independence states that every individual has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. He says, today's decision is a victory for our most vulnerable and a firm statement upholding the God-given rights of all Americans. Newhouse says he will continue to work to protect the lives of innocent children.