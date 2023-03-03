New Cowboy-Themed Bar Opening in Richland
Big news for Richland and their bar scene! It has been announced that March 25th is the grand opening for the new cowboy-themed bar, the Daisy Ranch Saloon. The old Town Crier has been transformed into a cool Saloon, complete with a mechanical bull!
Come celebrate the new watering hole on Saturday, March 25th at 4:00 p.m. with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. for the full story on this you can click HERE.
And just for fun... here is the mechanical bull clip from Urban Cowboy!
5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington
Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, mystery, and just plain fun.