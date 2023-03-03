New Cowboy-Themed Bar Opening in Richland

New Cowboy-Themed Bar Opening in Richland

Youtube screenshot/Urban Cowboy

Big news for Richland and their bar scene! It has been announced that March 25th is the grand opening for the new cowboy-themed bar, the Daisy Ranch Saloon. The old Town Crier has been transformed into a cool Saloon, complete with a mechanical bull!

Come celebrate the new watering hole on Saturday, March 25th at 4:00 p.m. with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. for the full story on this you can click HERE.

Daisy Ranch Saloon Flier/Courtesy Nate Johnson
loading...

And just for fun... here is the mechanical bull clip from Urban Cowboy!

 

 

5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington

Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, mystery, and just plain fun.
Categories: Events, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA